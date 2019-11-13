Kashmir News: UK's Labour has said that Kashmir is a bilateral matter between India and Pakistan. The UK's opposition party clarified its stand after getting flak over its anti-India stand.

Getting flak over its anti-India stand, Britain’s Labour Party has changed its stance over Kashmir issue by terming it a bilateral issue between India and Pakistan. The Opposition party has also urged that Kashmir issue should not be allowed to divide communities in the country. Reports said the party has taken the decision in the wake of protests in Indian diaspora regarding Kashmir.

After Centre revoked Article 370 that granted special status to the Jammu and Kashmir, a series of protests were witnessed in the UK over India’s decision. The Pakistan-backed protesters even attacked the Indian High Commission in London several times. On August 15, during the Independence celebrations, protesters smashed windows of the Indian High Commission and even broke windowpanes of the building. The protesters were carrying flags of the PoK and raising freedom slogans.

Another violent protest held on September 3 when some protesters turned violent and damaged the Indian High Commission’s premises. Later, the commission also shared the photos of the damaged building on social media.

The Indian diaspora in the UK also held several protests against the anti-India propaganda in the aftermath of Article 370 abrogation. The protesters also supported the Indian government’s move on Kashmir. Even the members of the Indian diaspora took to social media and demanded the arrest of the British Pakistani groups who clashed with supporters of India’s move over Kashmir.

On August 5, Centre abrogated Article 370 of the Constitution and bifurcated the state into two union territories – Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. Since then, schools and colleges shut, traffic movement remained off the roads and several deaths were also reported from Kashmir. Meanwhile, India declined any deaths reported from Kashmir.

