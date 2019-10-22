Kashmir News: United States has said it supports dialogue as outlined in the Simla Agreement between India and Pakistan to initiate talks.

The United States has said that Pakistan’s support for terrorists’ biggest obstacle in India and Pakistan relations by saying that it supports dialogue between the two countries as outlined in the Simla Agreement. Acting Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia Alice G Wells while talking to Subcommittee on Asia, the Pacific, and Nonproliferation of the House Foreign Affairs Committee said the continuous support to militant groups including Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed by Islamabad is destabilizing peace between the two countries.

Alice G Wells said US President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo have attended several meetings to encourage both the two countries to initiate a dialogue and maintain peace in the region. She also condemned the attacks on Kashmiris by terrorists who wanted to create fear and violence in the valley.

India and Pakistan relations have been complex due to the recently initiated move by Centre to abrogate of Article 370 that granted special status to the Jammu and Kashmir. Post the revocation, Pakistan cut all the diplomatic ties with India and even seek support from the world leaders to condemn India over the act.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan also took the issue to UNGA where he mentioned Kashmir issue during his speech. Pakistan government also wrote a letter to UNSC and urged the world body to hold a session on Kashmir.

On the other hand, India termed Pakistan’s activity as ill and without any evidence. It also stated that Kashmir is its internal part. India claimed most of the countries support the move taken by India. It had said the move was basically to normalize the situation in Kashmir and initiate developmental works in the valley.

Since 77 days, Kashmir has been reeling under strict restrictions and people remain confined to homes as business outlets have been closed since the day one of the Centre’s move.

