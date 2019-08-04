Kashmir on alert: Air India on Sunday decided to cap fares for all flights to and from Srinagar at Rs 9500 till August 15. In the past couple of days, more than 6,000 tourists and Amarnath Yatra pilgrims were flown out of the Valley over prevailing terror threats.

Kashmir on alert: Air India has decided to cap the fare at Rs 9500 for all our flights to and from Srinagar till August 15, Air India Spokesperson Dhananjay Kumar said on Sunday. The decision has been taken in the wake of the prevailing terror threats to the Amarnath Yatra in Kashmir. Earlier on Friday, an advisory by the Jammu and Kashmir government directed the tourists and pilgrims of Amarnath Yatra to immediately leave the Valley. More than 6,000 people left Srinagar by scheduled airlines and Indian Air Force aircraft, however, thousands were stranded due to unavailability of tickets or the tickets were too costly.

Meanwhile, the government and the aviation regulators met air transport operators to discuss and consider the possibility of an increasing number of flights to evacuate the terrorists out of the Valley. Reports said that the civil aviation ministry and the DGCA has also been on high alert following the advisory released by the Jammu and Kashmir government. Both the departments have been taking necessary steps for the safety and convenience of the passengers.

However, Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik has claimed that there was no need to panic and requested political leaders not to believe the rumours. He further assured that there is no truth to the reports that the Centre has been planning to remove Article 35 A.

Earlier on Saturday, the Indian Army five terrorists to seven Pak BAT army regulars/terrorists were killed in a forward post along the Line of Control in Keran sector of Jammu and Kashmir. The Indian Army on Sunday reported that the Pakistan Army has been offered to approach with a white flag and take over the dead bodies for last rites, they are yet to respond.

