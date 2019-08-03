Kashmir on alert: Security has been beefed up in the Jammu and Kashmir following the tensed situation. Today, Congress claimed that Centre is spreading fear in Valley. Later, the UK, Germany issued travel advisories to their citizens.

Tensions are at peak in Jammu and Kashmir. Pilgrims, NIT students, tourists have been sent back in view to the high risk and tension in the valley. The state is fuelled with panic and it seems that there will be some militant action soon. An official told the media that over 11,000 tourists, including yatris and more than 200 foreign visitors, are currently in the Valley. In view of the latest development, Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Saturday, in a press conference, said the Ministry of Home Affairs recent orders have scared the citizens.

People are asked to leave abruptly. The government is trying to create an atmosphere of hate, saying that Kashmir is unsafe for outsiders. Congress party condemns this decision and way to treat people.

Former Minister P Chidambaram said he don’t wish to anticipate what misadventure this government is planning in Kashmir. “It’s clear that it will be a misadventure and he warned them not to do so, ” Congress leader said.

Later the day, the United Kingdom and Germany issued travel advisories to their citizens, stating to avoid travel to Jammu and Kashmir valley. The move was initiated by both the nations following India’s call to warn tourists and Amarnath Yatra pilgrims to end their trip and leave the valley due to security reasons.

The British foreign office said, there could be violence, grenade attacks, shootings, bombings and risk to life, so people should not go to the tensed part of India.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App