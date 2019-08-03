Kashmir on alert: The state has been in unrest since the government issued advisory asking Amarnath pilgrims to end their pilgrimage and deployed 25,000 paramilitary forces in the state. National Conference leader Omar Abdullah met Governor Satya Pal Malik this morning and sought clarification on the current situation in the state.

Jammu and Kashmir has been in unrest and panic since yesterday after state administration issued an advisory to Amarnath pilgrims instructing them to end their pilgrimage with immediate effect. Soon after, the state had glances of hustle-bustle with locals queuing outside ration shops, petrol pumps to buy additional stuff for the days ahead.

The regional parties expressed dismay over the advisory and called it an unprecedented move in the history of the state. Last night, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti convened an all-party meet to review the situation and subsequent measures against to curtail the unrest in the state. The meeting had the presence of all regional parties with national party BJP giving it a miss. Mufti also met National Conference’s (NC) president Farooq Abdullah to discuss the same followed by meeting governor Satya Pal Malik.

The governor assured Mufti that no extreme step would be taken and that he would pass on the message of regional parties to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Though Mufti later expressed dissatisfaction over Malik’s assurance. The advisory jittered the valley, especially regional parties as speculation is rife at the possible abrogation of Article 35A which guarantees special rights to the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

NC leader Omar Abdullah met the governor this morning with a delegation to seek clarity over the situation in the valley. He also urged him to apprise the Centre to give a statement over the situation by Monday and why Amarnath pilgrimage was haphazardly ended.

After his meeting with the governor, Abdullah said he asked the governor if the Centre was looking to abrogate Article 35A. In response, governor Satya Pal Malik has told the Omar Abdullah-led delegation that the security situation had developed in a manner that it required immediate action and that forced movement of security forces was a counter to the existing turbulence in the state. He claimed that the Centre has credible inputs that suggested the possibility of expected terrorist attack in the state.

