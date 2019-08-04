Kashmir on alert: after reports on abrogation of Article 35A surfaced, regional parties bought an answer from the Centre to clarify why there was heavy deployment of paramilitary forces in the state, now reports suggest that Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to visit the valley to review the situation.

Kashmir on alert: The grimacing situation in the valley is only validating speculation over nullification of Article 35A with the regional parties uniting against Centre’s alleged plan to execute Jammu and Kashmir’s special status. Leaders from mainstream parties like National Conference and People Democratic Party along with their respective delegations also met governor Satya Pal Malik to review the situation but expressed dissatisfaction over his assurance that nothing would happen to state’s special status.

NC vice-president Omar Abdullah on Saturday after meeting governor Malik had asked Centre to clarify on the current situation in the state and why there was a huge deployment of additional paramilitary forces in the valley. He had also given the Centre time till Monday to respond on the concerns raised by regional parties.

The ruckus has been on since the state government issued an advisory to Amarnath pilgrims to end their pilgrimage followed by deployment of additional 25,000 paramilitary forces in the valley. With the confusion on, people are seen queuing at ration shops, petrol pumps to stock up additional necessities while many had to return empty-handed with the shops too running out of commodities.

The educational institutions also have been shut including NIT Srinagar and others. Although, the state administration has clarified that its advisory was misinterpreted by NIT Srinagar as it only advised it to remain watchful.

Reportedly, Home Minister Amit Shah is also likely to visit the valley soon. Sources have revealed that Shah on Monday will visit Jammu first followed by Kashmir. Meanwhile, all district police officers have been asked to not leave their respective stations under any circumstances. Several countries have also issued advisories against travel to the state.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App