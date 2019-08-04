Kashmir on alert: Amid the mounting tensions in Jammu and Kashmir following state advisory on security concerns, speculation is rife that there have been continuous ceasefire violations at the Line of Control which has resulted in heavy casualties in Pakistan.

With the tension mounting in the valley amid ongoing confusion over the deployment of additional paramilitary forces, ceasefire violations at the border (Line of Control) have also increased since the state government issued an advisory to Amarnath pilgrims to return home citing security concerns. Reportedly, Pakistan’s Border Action Team (BAT) opened fire at LoC which resulted in retaliatory fire by the Indian forces against Pakistan bunkers.

A military source has claimed that Pakistan’s BAT groups comprising highly trained professional SSG (Special Services Groups) commandos made several attempts against Indian Army posts. Reports also suggest that the artillery fire on Indian posts was started off by Pakistan and that retaliatory fire by the Indian forces resulted in heavy casualties in Pakistan.

Meanwhile, the regional parties in the state have been upset over the current turn of events in the state. A day before yesterday, People’s Democratic Party (PDP) leader and former Jammu and Kashmir leader Mehbooba Mufti also headed an all-party meet and met governor Satya Pal Malik along with her delegation.

Yesterday, National Conference (NC) vice-president Omar Abdullah who missed Mufti-led delegation met governor Malik yesterday to review the situation in the valley. After the meeting, he said he wasn’t really convinced to what the governor said and asked the Centre to clarify on the current status in the valley. The governor had told him that there won’t be anything that would hamper the special status through Article 35A and Article 370 of Jammu and Kashmir. Speculation is rife that the deployment of forces in the valley was a precedent to abrogation of Article 35A in the state.

