Kashmir on alert: Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and former People Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti has called an all-party meeting at her residence on Sunday evening. It has been reported that the PDP chief has called the meeting to address the rising tension in the Valley. Mufti said that the political parties had decided to hold the meeting at a hotel, however, the police did not allow for the same. She claimed that the police has banned the hotels from hosting any political gatherings. She said that the meeting would take place at her residence at 6 pm.

Recently, the former chief minister came under the Anti-corruption Bureau (ACB) scanner. The minister has recently received a letter from the anti-corruption bureau that alleged that some appointments were made by Chairman J&K Bank on references of the recommendation of few ministers. The bureau further asked whether she had her references to any such appointments in the J&K Bank.

The PDP leader also reacted to the same and called it joint efforts to browbeat mainstream leaders and thwart potential efforts for a collective response. Hitting at the Centre, Mufti said that such tactics won’t work. For the last couple of days, Mufti has been calling out on the Centre for allegedly creating a panic situation in the Valley.

Over 30,000 troops have been deployed in the Valley in the past two weeks, which has raised suspicion among the state political leaders that the Centre is trying to sabotage Article 35 A and 370, which gives special status to Jammu and Kashmir. Mufti has threatened the Centre of severe consequences if it tried to meddle with the state.

