Kashmir on alert: Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti has expressesd her concern over additional 25,000 troops being moved to Valley today. Hitting at the government, she said that Centre's military might and psychological warfare techniques won't work in the Valley.

Kashmir on alert: Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Friday called out on the BJP-led central government for moving additional 25,000 paramilitary troops to the Valley. In a series of tweets, the PDP chief hit at the Centre and demanded clarification over deploying over 30,000 personnel in Kashmir that too in the past week. Reiterating her stance, Mufti asserted that such news would create panic and distress among the people of Kashmir. Earlier on July 28, additional 10,000 troops were being moved to Jammu and Kashmir, which triggered the tension among several politicians and civilians over possible scrapping of Article 35 A.

Mehbooba Mufti further claimed that the Government of India has restored to military might and psychological warfare like techniques vis-a-vis J&K. However, nothing would work, she claimed. She added that often referred as the crown of India, Kashmir has been facing the “uncaring and callous” treatment. “Instead a misinformation campaign is being run while an uneasy calm prevails in Kashmir,” she said.

First the avalanche of private orders about stocking up supplies that somehow made their way into public domain. And now news like this will create panic & distress. So far, GOI’s resorted to military might & psychological warfare like techniques vis a vis J&K. Neither will work pic.twitter.com/wKqdTylWcH — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) August 2, 2019

For a state that’s often referred to as the crown of India, the uncaring & callous treatment meted out to its people is disconcerting. Ideally some sort of clarification should’ve been issued. Instead a misinformation campaign is being run while an uneasy calm prevails in Kashmir — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) August 2, 2019

Amid several speculations, Chinar Corps Commander Lt General K J S Dhillon addressed a joint conference with J&K DGP Dilbagh Singh in Srinagar, after the army recovered M-24 American sniper rifle with a telescope from a terror cache along Amarnath route. He alleged that terrorists were planning an attack along with the Amarnath route and accused Pakistan of meddling with the peace in Kashmir.

Mufti has also come out heavily on the Centre last week after 10,000 personnel were moved to Kashmir. Suspecting that the Centre was trying to scrap Article 35 A, she claimed that those who would try to fiddle with the issues of Kashmir would turn into ashes.

