Kashmir on alert: National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah, after the all-party meet in Srinagar, said both the countries should avoid steps which may accelerate tensions in the Valley.

In view to accelerating tension in Jammu and Kashmir, regional party leaders including Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader Mehbooba Mufti called an all-party meeting at the residence of National Conference (NC) leader Farooq Abdula on Sunday. In the meeting parties churned over the latest developments, rising tensions, army movements and preparing the ground to stop the government from scraping Articles 35A and 370, said reports.

Although there is no confirmation that the Centre government is going to do so, still, following the speculations, Jammu and Kashmir leaders are taking all precautions.

After a long meet, National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah addressed a presser and urged to both the countries, India and Pakistan, not to take any step that may accelerate the tension between the two countries.

He said it is unanimously decided that all the parties of Jammu and Kashmir will unit to protect, defend the identity, special status to Jammu & Kashmir. The National Conference leader also appealed to people of the state to maintain peace and calm and do not panic.

Earlier, the PDP chief and former Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti had informed that all-party will be held at her residence but was later moved to Farooq Abdullah’s residence. She had claimed the police did not allow state parties to meet in a local hotel.

The political parties here had decided to hold a meeting, at a hotel today. But the police has issued an advisory to all hotels not to let political parties hold any meeting in hotels. So we’re holding a meeting at 6 pm today, ANI quoted Mehbooba Mufti.

