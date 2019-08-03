With the situation getting intense after the deployment of 25,000 paramilitary forces in Jammu and Kashmir, unrest and panic have been mounting in the state. The state government yesterday issued an advisory to Amarnath pilgrims asking them to immediately conclude their pilgrimage citing possible terror threats. The yatra season got wrapped up prior to the designated time and the move certainly surprised the regional parties in the state.

Soon after the advisory was issued, commoners could be seen queuing outside ration shops, petrol pumps to stock-up necessities for the upcoming days, given the grim situation in the state. Following state orders, the National Institute of Technology (NIT) also cancelled the classes and shut the institute until further notice.

The official notice of the institute declared that classes were suspended in accordance with the instructions received from the District Administration. In response, the state administration categorically denied any such advisory to educational institutions and termed NIT Srinagar’s classes suspension a case of miscommunication.

It clarified that the decision to suspend classes was institute’s own and that district administration had not issued any instruction to the institute.

DC Srinagar Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary said the district administration had only advised educational institutions to remain watchful in the purview of the prevailing situation in the valley, however, NIT Srinagar misunderstood the communication and suspended classes with immediate effect.

On transportation being managed by administration, Choudhary said it was done by the state government on requests from distressed parents and students. Apparently, NIT Srinagar has also expressed regret over the misinterpretation of state advisory.

