The Jammu and Kashmir state government today issued an advisory claiming there was a constant threat to the security of Amarnath pilgrims and that the government had to take effective action to prevent any such practice with the deployment of more forces.

The Amarnath pilgrimage is underway and the Centre has been leaving no stone unturned to ensure tight security in the region. However, if one takes a closer view the transfer of security forces in the region is way more than what it usually is.

Over all these years of Amarnath Yatra, the security forces have been transferred in a way that the number didn’t really bother the Jammu and Kashmir regional parties, but, this year’s staggering paramilitary troops deployed in the guise of terrorism, pilgrim’s security and many other factors have shocked leaders of parties like National Conference (NC), People Democratic Party (PDP), etc.

Commenting on the advisory issued by the state government, Abdullah called the order an unprecedented move and said the alleged threat or terror strike directed at Amarnath Yatris (pilgrims) would do nothing to dampen the sense of fear and foreboding that already prevailed in the valley.

Although this unprecedented order would seem to suggest a genuine fear of a massive terror strike directed at Amarnath ji yatris or/and tourists this will do nothing to dampen the sense of fear & foreboding that prevails in the valley at the moment. https://t.co/qF99X0nAx6 — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) August 2, 2019

The state which is currently under President’s rule has issued advisory in the interest of Amarnath Yatra pilgrims and tourists saying it might curtail their stay in the valley to take effective actions on the inputs of terror threats.

The advisory also read that the prevailing security situation in the valley was dangerous and keeping that in purview the government had to take stringent actions.

The government has stationed 25,000 paramilitary troops less than a week after 10,000 soldiers were sent in. PDP leader and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister also dismissed the state advisory by calling it an attempt to create panic and distress.

