Kashmir on alert: Omar Abdullah has recently tweeted that he's been placed under house arrest to which Shashi Tharoor replied assuring that Indian democrats stand with you in whatever the government has in store for the country.

Amid the ongoing tensions in Jammu and Kashmir, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has been placed under house arrest, a report in the NDTV said. Apart from Abdullah, PDP chief and former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti and Sajjad Lone have also been kept under house arrest. A while ago, Omar confirmed the house arrest in a brief tweet. He said that he was being placed under house arrest from midnight. The National Conference (NC) chief further claimed that other mainstream leaders have also been placed under house arrest. The leader further urged the people of the Valley to stay safe and calm.

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor was first to reply Omar Abdullah’s tweet. Supporting Abdullah, the Thiruvananthapuram MP said that every Indian democrat would stand with the mainstream leaders in Kashmir. Tharoor further assured that to raise the voice for Kashmir in Parliament. While questioning the Centre, Tharoor asked why the mainstream leaders in Kashmir have been alienated in the act against terrorists and separatists.

I believe I’m being placed under house arrest from midnight tonight & the process has already started for other mainstream leaders. No way of knowing if this is true but if it is then I’ll see all of you on the other side of whatever is in store. Allah save us 🙏🏼 — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) August 4, 2019

To the people of Kashmir, we don’t know what is in store for us but I am a firm believer that what ever Almighty Allah has planned it is always for the better, we may not see it now but we must never doubt his ways. Good luck to everyone, stay safe & above all PLEASE STAY CALM. — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) August 4, 2019

You are not alone @OmarAbdullah. Every Indian democrat will stand with the decent mainstream leaders in Kashmir as you face up to whatever the government has in store for our country. Parliament is still in session & our voices will not be stilled. @INCIndia https://t.co/QqGa4EgrP3 — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) August 4, 2019

For the past couple of weeks, tensions gripped the Valley after the Centre sent additional 30,000 troops and aborted the Amarnath Yatra and asked the pilgrims and tourists to leave the state. It has also been reported that Internet services have been suspended in the Valley. Apart from that, the students and colleges have been directed to remain closed and most of the students in different universities have been asked to leave.

The suspicion was rife that the central government have been planning to scarp section 35 A and 370, giving special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

