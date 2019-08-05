Kashmir on alert: The unrest doesn't seem to vanish anytime soon as the Centre has declared Section 144 in both Jammu and Kashmir and with today's Parliament session the country will come across Centre's stand on Kashmir and the next course of action.

The state of Jammu and Kashmir has been in unrest since the suspension of Amarnath yatra which taht led to the deployment of additional CRPF forces. Speculation is rife that the Centre is going to subvert state’s special status with abrogation of Article 35A, followed by tweaking of Article 370.

Section 144 has been imposed in both Jammu and Kashmir with leaders Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti from regional parties National Conference and People Democratic Front reportedly being put under house arrest.

In an unprecedented move, the Centre now seems reluctant to move away from what is happening in the state. Condemning the Centre for misusing power and overruling constitution, the Opposition has slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government over the current situation in the state.

PDP’s Rajya Sabha MPs Nazir Ahmad Laway and Mir Mohammad Fayaz protested in Parliament premises over the situation in Kashmir. While Communist Party of India (CPI) MP Binoy Viswam has given notice in Rajya Sabha, under rule 267, for suspension of other issues today to discuss the current Kashmir situation.

AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi has given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over Kashmir issue. Meanwhile, Pakistan too has been giving statements after statements against PM Modi for playing with the constitutional identity of Jammu and Kashmir. On Sunday he reiterated US President Donald Trump’s mediation offer on Kashmir and said it was high time that mediation was taken upon as the situation along the Line of Control was deteriorating with aggressive action being taken by the Indian occupation forces. He said if the situation continued there would be a regional crisis.

In fact, the Pakistan Prime Minister convened a top-body meeting to review the situation in Kashmir and asserted its condemnation for India’s action citing violence fears.

