Kashmir on alert: The government has imposed Section 144 in Srinagar, ordered to close schools and colleges on Sunday night. Internet services have been cut down and heavyweight leaders have been house arrest keeping their security in mind.

Reports say curfew has been imposed and mobile internet has been cut down in the entire state. An officials said to control the situation and as precaution, government has decided to bar the mobile data and satellite phones have been provided to officers on duty and district magistrates.

As per the directions from the government, schools, colleges and all other government and private educational institutes have been closed till further orders.

Later the day, after the all party meet, National Conference leader and former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Omar Abdullah, tweeted that he feels he has been house arrested.

“I believe I’m being placed under house arrest from midnight and the process has already started for other mainstream leaders. No way of knowing if this is true but if it is then I’ll see all of you on the other side of whatever is in store. Allah save us,” Omar Abdullah said.

He also requested people of the state to stay calm and have faith in god.

Joining the chorus Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democfatic Party (PDP) chief and former CM Mehbooba Mufti said elected representatives who faught for the peace and rights of the people are under house arrest.

Mehbooba in her tweet said, “Hearing reports about internet being snapped soon including cellular coverage. Curfew passes being issued too. God knows what awaits us tomorrow. It’s going to be a long night. In such difficult times, I’d like to assure our people that come what may, we are in this together & will fight it out. Nothing should break our resolve to strive for what’s rightfully ours.”

While on the other side, as per a report published in a leading daily, a Police officials said amid rising tensions, former chief ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti will not be allowed to move go out and situation is not fine in the Valley and security is for their safety.

