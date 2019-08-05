Kashmir on alert: Here is all you need to know about what is Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Act, 2004. Scroll down to read.

Kashmir on alert: Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Act, 2004 provide for reservation in recruitment and admission in professional courses for the members belonging to various categories including Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and other socially and educationally backward classes. The reservation, however, does not benefit those living in the areas adjoining International Border. While the tensions have been gripping the Valley for the past couple of weeks, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to introduce the J&K Reservation (Second Amendment) Bill to be introduced in RS today, August 5, 2019. The bill has already been passed in Lok Sabha on July 1.

The bill seeks to extend the 10 per cent quota to economically weaker sections to the state, however, the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Act, 2004 doesn’t allow the extension as reservation in the state could not exceed 50 per cent. With the 103rd constitutional amendments, the residents with income below Rs 8 lakh per annum would be benefitted. Thus, it is required to amend the provision in the Act to make the amendment possible.

Once the bills make it through both the House of parliament, people living in the districts of Jammu, Samba and Kathua will be benefitted. In his maiden parliament session, the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was the first legislative business conducted by Amit Shah.

Meanwhile, the Valley is on high alert after several mainstream leaders including Mehbooba Mufti, Omar Abdullah and Sajad Lone has been kept under Hosue Arrest, reports said. Apart from that, Section 144 has been imposed in the state and Internet services have been suspended.

