In order to avoid any untoward incident in the Valley ahead of the fifth death anniversary of Parliament attack convict Afzal Guru on February 9 and J&K Liberation Front (JKLF) founder Maqbool Bhat’s death anniversary on February 11, the security in the state has been beefed up fearing an attack by terror organisations to mark their anger over the death anniversaries. Reports suggest that the authorities have increased the number of security personnel in the area from three days i.e. from February 9 to 11. Afzal Guru and Maqbool Bhat, both, were hanged to death for carrying out terrorist attacks on February 9, 2013 and February 11, 1984, respectively.

Reports suggest that the security forces are taking extra precautions to avoid any type of unsocial vent. Talking to Indian Express, Director General of J&K Police SP Vaid said that February 9 and 11 are important days in Kashmir so extra precaution is being taken. The state police have also raised checkpoints at various districts of Sopore, Baramulla, Handwara and Kupwara. Reports suggest that no commuter is being allowed without a proper check by the forces.

While regular checks are being made and forces have been put on high alert, Kashmir has called for a shutdown to mark the death anniversary of Afzal Guru. The shutdown has been called in by the separatist leaders Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik of Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL). According to reports, the Hurriyat leaders will be taking out protest after the Friday prayers to demand the return of mortal remains of Muhammad Afzal Guru and Muhammad Maqbool Butt from Tihar Jail to their home in Kashmir.

Ahead of the 5th death anniversary of Afzal Guru, the situation in the Valley remain tense and people have taken to social media to express their views over the hanging of Afzal Guru. Here are some Twitter reactions

#AfzalGuru will continue to inspire generations to come as great symbol of courage and sacrifices and will be acting as guiding lights for subjugated people throughout the world to stand firm and determined against all sorts of tyranny and tyrannical tactics.#Kashmir pic.twitter.com/BsJ4G2odCU — Saad bin Nushad (@ErSSBNK) February 9, 2018

Kashmir is remembering the martyrdom of #AfzalGuru. Justice was strangled to death. — Bakshy Yasir (@BakshyY) February 9, 2018

On this day back in 2013, Indian's collective conscience was satisfied by secretly hanging #AfzalGuru — Rais Ibn Jabbar (@RaisParay) February 9, 2018