Kashmir on alert: Chinar Corps Commander Lt General K J S Dhillon on Friday said terrorists were planning attack along with the Amarnath route. Addressing a joint conference with J&K DGP Dilbagh Singh in Srinagar, Dhillion said an M-24 American sniper rifle with a telescope was recovered from a terror cache along Amarnath route. He alleged Pakistan for trying to disrupt peace in the Kashmir. He said infiltration attempts are being made by Pakistan to increase terror activities in the state.

Reacting over the recent LoC attacks, Dhillion said situation along the LoC is under control and very much peaceful and infiltration bids from Pakistan side are being successfully thwarted. He said a Pakistani Army landmine has also been recovered from one of the caches of terrorists. This clearly indicates that the Pakistan Army is involved in terrorism in Kashmir, this will not be tolerated.

He also displayed the Pakistani weapons by saying that these recoveries were made along the Amarnath Yatra route during operations launched in response to intelligence that Pakistani terrorists were planning to target the annual pilgrimage.

He said Army had done an in-depth analysis of terrorism in Kashmir. 83% of local people who pick up weapons had a record of stone-pelting. He, however, requested mothers that if their child throws stones at security forces for Rs 500 then he’ll become terrorist tomorrow.

DGP Dilbag Singh said the overall number of active militants in the Kashmir & in the Jammu region has come down.

IG CRPF Zulfiqar Hasan also said this year Amarnath Yatra has seen the unprecedented turnout and in spite of many threats it has been peaceful, there have been serious attempts to disrupt the yatra but were unsuccessful due to hard work of security personnel, use of technology and cooperation of people.

