Amid reports of clashes between security forces and locals in Jammu and Kashmir, a youth has died following protests against security forces last month. The police have asserted that he succumbed to injuries and there was no use pellet guns.

Kashmir crisis is a day away to complete one month of communication clampdown ever since the Centre amended its special status under Article 370. Reports of alleged clashes between security crisis and locals have been circulating on social media, though the government periodically rubbished such reports calling them fabricated.

Not many incidents of showdown between security forces and locals have made headlines and it was only through international coverage and online media that such incidents were reported. Amid clash reports between security personnel and locals, one such incident has emerged from Srinagar where a Kashmiri youth who was injured during August 6 protest against army personnel succumbed to injures in a Srinagar hospital. This has prompted the authorities to reimpose restrictions in the city.

On August 6, deceased Asrar Ahmed Khan was part of mass protests on Article 370 abrogation following which he suffered injuries. The state administration has reimposed restrictions in Downtown Srinagar and some parts of Civil Lines to avoid chaos.

A top police official on Khan’s death said he was admitted to Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Science where he died due to injuries but asserted that he did not have any bullet injuries.

