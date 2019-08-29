Kashmir protests: Sitaram Yechury will be visiting Kashmir to meet his party leader and former MLA Yousuf Tarigami today, days after Jammu and Kashmir government sent him back from Srinagar airport. The Supreme Court on Wednesday permitted him to visit the valley.

Kashmir protests: CPI (M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury will visit Kashmir today, a day after the Supreme Court permitted him. He will be meeting party leader and former MLA Yousuf Tarigami in the valley. While hearing a plea of Yechury on Wednesday, the top court told him to visit Kashmir only to meet Tarigami and not for any political purpose. The former CPI (M) MLA from Kulgam has been under detention like other mainstream politicians of the state.

The apex court’s ruling comes days after the Jammu and Kashmir government sent back Rahul Gandhi-led opposition 11-member delegation from Srinagar airport. Yechury was also among the leaders representing nine political parties. Following the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5 and subsequent lockdown, Yechuryis so far the first opposition leader who will be visiting Kashmir.

On August 9, Yechury and his colleague D Raja were detained at Srinagar airport and not allowed to meet Tarigami. He had condemned the detention and termed it suppression of basic freedoms and violation of democratic rights by the Centre.

The CPI (M) had strongly opposed the BJP-led NDA government’s August 5 decision. Yechury had said that the unity of India lies in its diversity, however, the BJP-RSS rulers cannot tolerate any diversity and the federal principle, adding that they are treating Jammu and Kashmir as occupied territory.

The unity of India lies in its diversity. BJP-RSS rulers cannot tolerate any diversity and the federal principle. They are treating Jammu & Kashmir as occupied territory. Trampling on the Constitution, they are converting Jammu-Kashmir and Ladakh as two centrally-ruled UTs. pic.twitter.com/9zaQTtw1tC — Sitaram Yechury (@SitaramYechury) August 5, 2019

Meanwhile, today is the 25th day of lockdown in Kashmir with most of the communication lines shut. All the political leaders and separatists are either under house arrest or behind bars. It is for the first time that former three chief ministers have been detained. These include Srinagar MP Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti.

Government has been claiming that the situation across Kashmir is normal and people are happy with the revocation of Article 370. However, media reports say otherwise. According to the international press, there have been strong and large protests against the scrapping of the constitutional provision that granted special status to the state.

