Kashmir protests: According to the international media, thousands have been arrested and dozens injured over the 23 days in Kashmir, following the abrogation of Article 370. The government has denied the outbreak of mass protests and not provided the number of people who were arrested. We have selected the five videos captured in Kashmir by the international press which you must watch.

Kashmir protests: It has been the 23rd day of lockdown in Kashmir with all the communication lines snapped baring landlines services that were restored after two weeks, following the governmnet’s decision to abrogate Article 370. It all started earlier this month with the government issuing an advisory asking Amarnath Yatris and tourists to leave Kashmir immediately. The advisory sent shivers down the spine of Kashmiris who have always supported and helped pilgrims and visitors.

On August 5, when the government announced the revocation of region’s special constitutional status, the whole state was kept under siege with the government claiming it was done to save the lives of the people. There have been conflicting reports in media over the reaction of Kashmiris on scrapping of Article 370. With government and the national media toeing one line that Kashmir is normal and no massive protests have been reported, the international media say otherwise.

The New York Times and BBC lead from the front. Both of these organizations published several videos and ran text stories on the Kashmir situation. Other media outlets also shot videos in Kashmir. They interviewed protesters on roads, injured in hospitals and people from other walks of life.

As the government claimed that a less number of people were injured, the NYT said that around 60 people were admitted to hospitals with only pellet injuries. It also stated that thousands of Kashmiris were arrested without being charged.

Here are the most-watched and most-discussed videos of the international press on Kashmir protests:

1. Inside the Kashmir That India Doesn’t Want the World to See | The Dispatch

2. Inside India’s Crackdown on Kashmir | The Dispatch

3. Kashmir unrest: ‘They shot me and I fell to the ground’ – BBC News

4.Exclusive report: lockdown in Kashmir

5. The Protests In Kashmir That India Didn’t Want You To See

