Kashmir Article 370 abrogation: Even, the Central police forces deployed in Kashmir did not know of the government’s August 5 plan. The ruling BJP government at the Centre had created a stir after it scrapped Article 370 that granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir. “I am just performing my duty day and night. In order to raise my family, I have to do it. Otherwise, nobody wants to undergo such misery,” said a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel deployed in central Kashmir’s Budgam district, some 12 km from Srinagar, when this reporter spoke to him on the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir and its aftermath.

The jawan hailing from the southern part of the country had to imbibe bits and pieces of Kashmir and its history, including its erstwhile near-autonomous status, which is now curriculum for history textbooks. He wondered why the decision and tried to rationalize it. His revelations portrayed thousands of stories of every security personnel deployed in Jammu and Kashmir, which is often called the world’s most militarized zone.

Having been posted in Kashmir a year before, he had acquainted himself with the information on Article 370, which he didn’t know earlier. “I had no clue about Article 370 and Article 35A. But when I faced stone-pelting, I tried to dig out information on Kashmir including its special constitutional character,” he said.

While calling himself a commoner like other Kashmiris, he said, “I am a common man like others. Nothing is in my hands. My work is to stand on the road from morning to night.’

Days before Home Minister Amit Shah’s announcement to abrogate Article 370 and bifurcate the state into two Union Territories, thousands of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) turned Jammu and Kashmir, the Valley, in particular, into a heavily-policed cage. Comprising CRPF, ITBP, SSB, and BSF, these CAPFs garrisoned the roads, streets, markets, and all the major entry and exit points in the intervening night of August 4 and August 5.

When the government was making preparations for the lockdown, the CRPF man did not disclose anything to his family about the chaos and confusion prevailing in Kashmir. “When communication channels were open, I did not reveal anything to my family. I did not want them to worry about me,” he said. “Now, communication stands blocked. Like others, I am unable to speak to my family.”

My second interaction was with CAPF personnel enforcing the curfew. His group would check identities and curfew passes of Kashmiris. Some were generous as they did allow people to cross checkpoints while some were not.

He happened to be a resident of Jammu and Kashmir. I asked him about the procedure for a curfew pass, which he shared. Then I asked how long would the situation remain tense, he replied, “I do not know. I am a common man like others. It is my job to spend a whole day on the road.”

He asserted that it is the common people, who face the brunt in protests and fights. “If anything happens who will die? You and me,” he said, stressing that politicians making earth-shaking decisions will not have to undergo misery.

“This should have not happened. But nothing is in our hands. We cannot do anything,” he maintained when asked of his personal opinion on the BJP-led NDA government’s move to strip Jammu and Kashmir of its unique status. “We are not enemies. We belong to the same state.”

Till the morning of August 5, the security men, like the residents boarded up at home in virtual arrests, had no clue what had happened and why they were on the road as all modes of communication were put on hold in the state.

When news broke that Jammu and Kashmir would no longer have its Constitution and flag, no one could believe it at first as all that they had heard came from secondary sources. When I asked a CRPF man if he had any news about the clampdown and Article 370, he said, “I don’t know. How can I know? When all the communication channels are shut.”

–This reporter had left for his home in Jammu and Kashmir on a break which coincided with the abrogation of Article 370. He couldn’t return to work in Noida as the panic had grounded everything else.

