Kashmir protests: The Supreme Court on Wednesday morning will hear a plea challenging the government’s decision to revoke Article 370 that guaranteed special status to Jammu and Kashmir. The top court will also hear several other pleas seeking the removal of restrictions and restoration of communication services in the state that would ease journalists to carry out their professional duties.

The petition challenging the abrogation of Article 370 was filed by advocate ML Sharma, NationalConference two parliamentarians Mohammad Akbar Lone and Hasnain Masoodi. Also, IAS topper Shah Faesal and activist Shehla Rashid have also moved to the apex court. They have challenged the presidential order scrapping Kashmir’s near-autonomous status and Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization Act.

Earlier, Faesal was detained at the Delhi airport while trying to leave the country on August 14. He was sent back to Kashmir and kept under house arrest. He had challenged the arrest which he termed illegal in the Delhi High Court. The Jammu and Kashmir government had justified his arrest, saying that Faesal had instigated the crowd at the Srinagar airport against the sovereignty and integrity of the country.

President of @jkpmparty, @shahfaesal, tells @stephensackur that "it's my generation which has now got the taste of betrayal" over India's actions in #JammuKashmir pic.twitter.com/kGSu5XPxwY — BBC HARDtalk (@BBCHARDtalk) August 13, 2019

He was among a few politicians who were not detained early like others. The former IAS officer was camping in Delhi after Jammu and Kashmir was stripped of its constitutional position. He appeared in many talk shows both in national as well as international media. In BBC’s Hardtalk, Faesal had said that it was his generation which got the taste of betrayal after his grandfather’s and father’s generations tasted the same in 1953 and 1987 respectively.

President of @jkpmparty, @shahfaesal, tells @stephensackur that the Kashmiri constitution has been "murdered" by Indian Prime Minister Modi's decision to end the semi-autonomous status of #JammuKashmir pic.twitter.com/3lTbv3r0VM — BBC HARDtalk (@BBCHARDtalk) August 13, 2019

The detained politician said that his grandfather’s generation was betrayed when Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah, the former prime minister of Jammu and Kashmir, was arrested in 1953, adding that his father’s generation was betrayed when elections in the state were rigged in 1987.

There is no Eid. Kashmiris across the world are mourning the illegal annexation of their land. There shall be no Eid till everything that has been stolen and snatched since 1947 is returned back. No Eid till the last bit of insult is avenged and undone. — Shah Faesal (@shahfaesal) August 11, 2019

Meanwhile, the Modi-led government announced abrogation of Article 370 in the Rajya Sabha on August 5 in a unilateral move. On the night of August 4, the whole state particularly Kashmir region was turned into a cage. Thousands of troops were deployed to thwart protests.

