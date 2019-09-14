Jammu and Kashmir: Heavy shelling from Pakistan targetted schools along the Line of Control this morning, following which the children were trapped in schools.

The state of Jammu and Kashmir has been under lockdown for more than a month and the situation remains grim with ease of restrictions in line with ground situation. Reports over the clash between security forces and locals have also surfaced time and again.

Despite the reopening of schools, parents in the erstwhile state, especially in Kashmir, have been apprehensive to send their children to school. Their concern is the lack of safety and clashes that erupt every now and then. In the latest incident on Saturday, school children in Jammu and Kashmir’s Balakote sector were not allowed to leave due to intense shelling by Pakistan along the Line of Control.

The Indian Army in response retaliated with arms fire. The exchange of fire between the two forces affected early 50-60 villages from Balnoi to Mankote sector to Tarkundi. The shelling started at about 10 this morning when Pakistani forces resorted to gunfire and targetted villages on the Indian side.

One of the school teachers from the affected school buildings said the students were shifted to a separate room where they were made to hide behind walls. He added that more than half a dozen mortar shells have been dropped within 50-metre radius of the school.

Schools to have been jittered with mortar include Government Middle School Behrote, Primary School Lanjiyote and Government High School, Sandyot.

The schools were informed to rescue the children as soon as the shelling began but the classes had already begun and students had to be accommodated in school, said sources.

The classes started at 8 am and school staff and students were trapped soon after the shelling began. Meanwhile, the school authorities will escort the students home once the situation is under control. Though there have not been any casualties, reports suggest that a vehicle and cattle shed were left damaged in Balakote area due to shelling.

