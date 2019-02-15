Kashmir terror attacks: According to reports, Dar rammed his explosives-laden SUV vehicle into a bus that was part of the CPRF convoy on the Srinagar-Jammu highway which is considered to be most secure in terms of security arrangements.

The Srinagar-Jammu highway is the only route that connects Kashmir with the rest of the country

Kashmir terror attacks: The yesterday’s attack on a convoy of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) was deadliest-ever in terms of causalities in the last three decades of militancy in Kashmir as the terror attack left at least 44 CRPF jawans dead and several others injured. The dastardly attack was carried out by Adil Ahmad Dar of the Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Muhammad. He joined the militancy last year and was a resident of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

According to reports, Dar rammed his explosives-laden SUV into a bus that was part of the CPRF convoy on the Srinagar-Jammu highway which is considered to be most secure in terms of security arrangements. The Srinagar-Jammu highway is the only route that connects Kashmir with the rest of the country. Despite huge security arrangements, the Valley has witnessed innumerable terror attacks since 2013.

Rajouri: Family of CRPF personnel Nasheer Ahmed in mourning. The Jawan lost his life in #PulwamaTerrorAttack yesterday. #JammuAndKashmir pic.twitter.com/KxMRujDCPy — ANI (@ANI) February 15, 2019

Here is the timeline of terror attacks in the Valley since 2013:

• In July 2018, four fidayeen stormed district police lines in Pulwama and killed eight security personnel.

• Five security forces personnel were killed in the attack on a CRPF camp in Lethpora in January 2018.

• In July 2018, a BSF soldier was killed near Srinagar airport.

• In September 2016, 17 jawans were martyred in an attack on army camp in Uri area of Baramulla district.

• In June 2016, Terrorists killed eight CRPF personnel who were part of a convoy in Pampore on the Srinagar-Jammu highway.

• Three Army jawans including two officers of Captain rank were killed in an encounter between security forces and terrorists at Entrepreneurship Development Institute Pampore in February 2016.

• In December 2014, eight soldiers including a Lieutenant Colonel and three policemen of Jammu and Kashmir Police were killed in the attack on Army camp in Uri.

• In June 2013, militants attacked army convoy in Hyderpora area of Srinagar which left eight soldiers dead.

• In March 2013, five CRPF personnel were killed in an attack on their camp in Bemina, Srinagar.

