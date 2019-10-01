Kashmir news: The New York Times has published a photo story presenting the first-hand account from the locked Kashmir Valley. According to the NYT report, the Kashmiris are going through the worst phase of their lives due to the communications blockade and subsequent lockdown.

Kashmir news: The Kashmir lockdown continues to make international headlines with major publications reporting the miseries and sufferings of the eight million people. According to the media reports, there have been street protests and pitched battles between Kashmiris and the security forces. The local population is protesting against the dilution of Article 370 and Article 35 A of the Constitution.

It is quite often, the protesters receive injuries due to tear-gas shelling and pellets fired by the security personnel. However, every time, the injured people do not visit hospitals fearing arrest and action from police. In order to avert arrests, the protesters now prefer to enter local mosques where they get first-aid, The New York Times report said.

The report also mentioned the growing alleged human rights abuse in Kashmir. The youngsters were beaten with bamboo sticks and wooden poles and given electric shocks. Some were hung upside down. The soldiers had taken off young Abid Khan’s clothes and beat him, the NYT report said. In the story, the American newspaper has carried pictures of protests, pellet-firing, stone pelting, injured protesters, stone pelting, etc.

Read The New York Times report here:

In Kashmir, Growing Anger and Misery

Earlier, The Washington Post, the BBC, AFP, besides The New York Times had published several reports of human rights violations in the Valley. The security establishment, however, has denied all the allegations terming them as fabricated and baseless.

Kashmir is witnessing a turbulent situation since August 5, 2019 — when the BJP-led NDA government took away semi-autonomous status from Kashmir. Prior to the move, thousands of security personnel were moved to Kashmir to thwart protests. On the night of August 4, 2019, the security forces had sealed all the major roads across the Valley. The government also arrested mainstream politicians who had been endorsing Kashmir accession to the Union of India.

These include three former chief ministers — Farooq Abdulla, his son Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti. Thousands of other Kashmiris including students, activists, intellectuals etc were put behind bars. Hundreds were moved to prisons outside Jammu and Kashmir.

