Kashmir turmoil: Sedition case filed against former chief ministers of Jammu and Kashmir Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti and other political leaders for opposing the Centre's move to abrogate Article 370. Article 370 gives special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

A sedition case has been filed against former chief ministers of Jammu and Kashmir opposing the abrogation of Article 370. The case has been filed against other political leaders who have opposed the Centre’s move to scrap the special status of J&K. The case has been filed in at a court in Bettiah, West Champaran in Bihar state. Reports said the court has taken the cognizance of the case. The next hearing will be on September 24, 2019.

An advocate, Murad Ali has filed the case under the charges of sedition and criminal conspiracy against the scrapping of Article 370. Murad Ali has said that both Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti and other political leaders have opposed the abrogation of Article 370, reported news agency ANI.

He said the case under section 124 A (sedition) and 153 A (promoting enmity between groups of religion, race, place of birth, residence and language) 153 B, 504 (International insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 120B 9criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code.

The court has heard the case and the next hearing is on September 24, 2019. Murad has alleged that former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah have created a huge debate by posting controversial posts through print, electronic and social media.

He alleged that they were attempting to disturbing the peace in the country. Both have hurt the unity and integrity of the country.

Bihar: Sedition case filed against Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti & several others by an advocate, for opposing the abrogation of Article 370, at a court in Bettiah, West Champaran. Advocate says, "Court has taken cognizance of the case, next hearing is on 24th September" (6.8.19) pic.twitter.com/7awfLIBEXs — ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2019

On Monday, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti were detained from her official residences in Srinagar. Both the leaders had been shifted to other places for detention.

Union Minister Amit Shah on Monday scrapped the Article 370 which was given the special status to J&K. He also changed the Jammu and Kashmir into Union Territory and Ladakh a separate Union territory.

