To prevent the separatists from leading protests, the law enforcing authorities on Thursday detained Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) chief Yasin Malik, while moderate Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq was placed under house arrest. According to a police official, Malik was taken into custody from his Maisuma residence in Jammu and Kashmir and has been lodged in Kothibagh police station. On the other hand, Mirwaiz was placed under house arrest at his nigeen residence. The arrests were made in the wake of a protest called by the separatist on Tuesday.

Following the recent killing of The Rising Kashmir editor Shujaat Bhukari and the killing of several civilians in security forces firing, a protest was called by the separatists under the banner of Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL).

According to a report in the PTI, to maintain the law and order situation in the Valley, shops, public transport, educational institutions and other businesses were remained shut. According to reports, the shutdown affected the normal life too. only a few three-wheelers and private transport were available in uptown areas of Srinagar. The rail services were also halted as a precaution.

The situation in the Valley remains tensed after BJP pulled out the plug on its alliance with PDP. Meanwhile, after the resignation of Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, the Governor’s rule was imposed in the Valley. However, the Governor’s rule does not seem to affect the military operations, Army Chief General Bipin Rawat said. Adding to this, State Director General of Police (DGP) S P Vaid said that the Governor’s rule has made the counter-terror activities easier.

Meanwhile, over 100 NSG commandos, a special forces under the Home Ministry, will be sent soon at the BSF station. Reports said that these commandos are training at the Border Security Force camp at Humhaha near Srinagar. Authorised by the home ministry, a report in NDTV said that forces have been placed near the airport as they specialise in anti-hijack skills.

