At least 11,000 tourists, including yatris, foreigners are all set to leave Kashmir. The DGCA also asked airlines to be ready to operate extra flights from Srinagar. The uncertainty in Kashmir has increased after the government advised tourists to leave the valley at an earliest.

Kashmir is fuelled with uncertainty after the government on Friday issued an advisory for the tourists and Amarnath yatris to leave the state at an earliest citing major terrorist attack. The fresh statement has caused a sense of fear among the tourists. An estimated figure of around 11,000 tourists including the yatris and over 200 foreigners are about to leave the state. Officials have said that the tourists and yatris have boarded heir tickets.

Most of the airlines have also decided to give full fee waiver on rescheduling and cancellation for all their flights from Kashmir. National carrier Air India and other airlines on Friday took to social media and announced the same. Directorate General of Civil Aviation has also advised airlines to remain ready to operate additional flights from the Srinagar airport if the needed.

The J&K government has also suspended h annual Machail Mata pilgrimage in Kishtwar district. Students at the National Insititute of Technology, Srinagar has also decided to leave the state within an earliest.

Meanwhile, the government has revealed that they have got inputs of a major attack strike on the Yatra and the tourists. There have been some recoveries too.

The political parties including PDP, JKPM, JKPC, and others met Governor Satya Pal Malik on Friday late night and expressed their concern regarding the deployment of forces and present situation in the valley.

The political leaders have appealed to the Centre to review its decision and prevent the Kashmir situation from any kind of uncertainties. Congress had also urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi not to take any decision that could precipitate a deep crisis in the state.

