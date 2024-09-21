Kashmiri Activist Javed Beigh Highlights Atrocities in Gilgit Baltistan at UNHRC

In a groundbreaking moment at the 57th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) in Geneva, Kashmiri activist Javed Beigh brought international attention to the suffering of the people in Gilgit Baltistan, a region under Pakistan’s administration. This marks the first time in seven decades that the plight of Gilgit Baltistan has been addressed on such a prominent global platform by an Indian representative.

Beigh’s impassioned speech detailed the ongoing human rights abuses faced by the residents of Gilgit Baltistan, shedding light on the systemic oppression and lack of basic freedoms experienced by the local population. His powerful address not only highlighted the region’s struggles but also emphasized the urgent need for the international community to take action.

