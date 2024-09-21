Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Push Notifications

Activate notifications to receive push notices for important events and suggestions.

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, September 21, 2024
Live Tv

Kashmiri Activist Javed Beigh Highlights Atrocities in Gilgit Baltistan at UNHRC

Kashmiri activist Javed Beigh brought international attention to the suffering of the people in Gilgit Baltistan, a region under Pakistan's administration.

Kashmiri Activist Javed Beigh Highlights Atrocities in Gilgit Baltistan at UNHRC

In a groundbreaking moment at the 57th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) in Geneva, Kashmiri activist Javed Beigh brought international attention to the suffering of the people in Gilgit Baltistan, a region under Pakistan’s administration. This marks the first time in seven decades that the plight of Gilgit Baltistan has been addressed on such a prominent global platform by an Indian representative.

Beigh’s impassioned speech detailed the ongoing human rights abuses faced by the residents of Gilgit Baltistan, shedding light on the systemic oppression and lack of basic freedoms experienced by the local population. His powerful address not only highlighted the region’s struggles but also emphasized the urgent need for the international community to take action.

More details awaited.

ALSO READ:  PM Modi Attends National ‘PM Vishwakarma’ Programme Exhibition In Wardha

Filed under

geneva Gilgit baltistan Javed Beigh Kashmiri Activist United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC)

Also Read

One Nation, One Election: Streamlining India’s Electoral Process to Save Time and Costs

One Nation, One Election: Streamlining India’s Electoral Process to Save Time and Costs

We Will Arrive In A Different Zone, Says Sri Lanka Skipper Chamari Athapaththu Ahead Of T20 World Cup 2024

We Will Arrive In A Different Zone, Says Sri Lanka Skipper Chamari Athapaththu Ahead Of...

Encounter in Reasi: Security Forces Target Lashkar-e-Taiba Terrorists

Encounter in Reasi: Security Forces Target Lashkar-e-Taiba Terrorists

Congress Forms 31-Member Election Committee for Jharkhand, Announces Key Leaders for Manifesto and Campaign Teams

Congress Forms 31-Member Election Committee for Jharkhand, Announces Key Leaders for Manifesto and Campaign Teams

Sri Lanka Presidential Election 2024: Key Candidates and Issues Amid Post-Economic Collapse

Sri Lanka Presidential Election 2024: Key Candidates and Issues Amid Post-Economic Collapse

Entertainment

‘GOAT’ Box Office Collection Day 16: Thalapathy Vijay’s Film Earns Nearly Rs 2 crore On Third Friday

‘GOAT’ Box Office Collection Day 16: Thalapathy Vijay’s Film Earns Nearly Rs 2 crore On

Lupita Nyong’o Talks About Lessons from ‘The Wild Robot’; A Story of Boundaries, Parenthood, and AI Adaptation

Lupita Nyong’o Talks About Lessons from ‘The Wild Robot’; A Story of Boundaries, Parenthood, and

‘Saripodhaa Sanivaaram’ Box Office Collection Day 23: Nani’s Film Stays Low On Fourth Friday

‘Saripodhaa Sanivaaram’ Box Office Collection Day 23: Nani’s Film Stays Low On Fourth Friday

‘Stree 2’ Box Office Collection Day 37: Shraddha Kapoor’s Film Mints Nearly Rs 5 Crore On Sixth Friday

‘Stree 2’ Box Office Collection Day 37: Shraddha Kapoor’s Film Mints Nearly Rs 5 Crore

Zayn Malik Pens Emotional Note For Daughter On Her Fourth Birthday

Zayn Malik Pens Emotional Note For Daughter On Her Fourth Birthday

Lifestyle

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First Spot

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First

From Rat Race To Tranquility: Why Indians Are Embracing Slow Living

From Rat Race To Tranquility: Why Indians Are Embracing Slow Living

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox