A Kashmiri journalist was attacked and beaten up by some assailants. The incident happened after Jibran Nazir, who works at a national newspaper in Pune was returning home when he was thrashed by some assailants. The police have called it a case of road rage as several incidents have been reported across the country against the Kashmiris following the Pulwama terror attack.

Jibran Nazir, a Kashmiri journalist was allegedly beaten up by some locals in Pune. The incident is said to be another assault on Kashmiris after the Pulwama terror attack. Several incidents have been reported across the country as a number of Kashmiri students and businessmen being harassed in recent days.

Jibran, who works with a national newspaper in Pune, was allegedly attacked by some assailants on Thursday night during a fight at a traffic signal after he was returning home. After the incident, he had filed a complaint against them into a nearby police station. Later, the accused have apologised to him at the police station and he withdrew the complaint against them.

A police official has said it was an incident of road rage and not linked with the Pulwama attack.

Following the Pulwama terror attack, a number of students from Kashmir are being beaten up or evicted from their accommodation across the country. So far, scores of students, traders and businessmen have returned to Kashmir from various states out of fear that they could face harassment or attack.

Recently, the apex court had directed the chief secretaries and police chiefs of all states and Union Territories to take necessary action to prevent incidents of assault, threat, social boycott and such other egregious acts against Kashmiris, including students enrolled in different institutions and other minorities in the wake of the Pulwama terrorist attack on February 14.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More