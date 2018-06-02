The victim was run over by the CRPF vehicle on Friday and succumbed to injuries on Saturday. The investigating J&K police officer said that there was no deployment of force in the area on Friday as the authorities had decided to ease tension during Friday's congregational prayers.

Two FIRs have been registered by the Jammu and Kashmir Police against the CRPF’s Srinagar unit after a stone pelter was allegedly crushed to death by their official vehicle in Nowhatta. The victim was run over by the CRPF vehicle on Friday and succumbed to injuries on Saturday. The FIRs have been registered under sections of 307 (Attempt to murder), 148 (Rioting, armed with deadly weapon) and 279 (Rash driving) among other sections including sections 149, 152, 336 and 427.

The 21-year-old deceased was later identified as Kaiser Ahmad breathed his last at Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS), Soura where he was being treated after the accident. Soon after the incident took place, the stone pelting mob attacked the CRPF vehicle.

Commenting on the matter, the investigating J&K police officer said that there were no deployment of force in the area on Friday as the authorities had decided to ease tension during Friday’s congregational prayers.

As per reports, after the locals had offered the Friday prayers, some of the angry youth started pelting stones on the security forces. The police added that the CRPF fired tear shells to disperse the angry crowd.

Some protestors had also attacked the vehicle when it took a wrong turn and encountered the mob. On its way, the vehicle hit two youths out of which one died on June 2. Criticising the Mufti government over the incident, former Chief Minister and MLA from Beerwah on Twitter said, “Earlier they tied people to the fronts of jeeps & paraded them around villages to deter protestors now they just drive their jeeps right over protestors. Is this your new SOP Mehbooba Mufti sahiba? Ceasefire means no guns so use jeeps?”

