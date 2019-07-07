Kashmiri separatists are being scanned by the government on sending their kids and relatives to foreign countries for education and jobs as the situation of Kashmir valley has been poor with a lot of shutdowns and protests happening again and again.

Union Government is now scanning Kashmiri separatists for sending their children and relatives abroad for better education and jobs. Union Home Ministry has taken out a list of over 200 families who are living in different countries.

The situation of Kashmir in the last three years have been worse, schools and colleges were closed for over 240 days due to frequent protests and shutdowns. Because of the havoc situation in the state, students of schools and colleges suffer huge losses in their studies. This is the reason many Hurriyat leaders work and study abroad.

Children of Hurriyat leader Bilal Lone are studying in London and Australia, two sons of jailed Dukhtaran-e-Millat chief Asiya Andrabi are studying in Australia and Malaysia, two sons of Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai studied abroad and are now working in Saudi Arabia, two grandchildren of Hurriyat Conference chairman Syed Ali Shah Geelani work in Pakistan and Turkey, these are some people from the list.

The problem arises when these people do not think about the rest of the people or students living in Kashmir and call for shutdowns in Kashmir valley, said a Srinagar based journalist.

Locals living in Kasmir are not happy with the Union Ministry, they believe that everyone has the right to send their children outside for better education. They also said that if the politicians can send their kids why not Hurriyat leaders.

According to records, apart from children, many separatists have sent their relatives to foreign countries as well. Officials are investigating for the same and are trying to find out where are the funds coming from or if any Hawala links are involved or not.

