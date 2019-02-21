A Kashmiri shawl trader was attacked in West Bengal's Nadia district, according to a viral video on social media on Monday. The mob which attacked him is seen forcing him to say India Zindabad and Vande Mataram amid a plethora of abuses in the background. The attackers are clearly speaking in Hindi and not Bengali.

Kashmiri shawl trader attacked in West Bengal’s Nadia district: A video showing a Kashmiri shawl seller being mercilessly beaten up by a group of angry men at an undisclosed location in West Bengal’s Nadia district on Monday has gone viral on social media. The victim, who was later identified as Javed Ahmed Khan, is seen profusely bleeding through the nose and an angry mob forcing him to say India Zindabad, Bharat Mata ki Jai and Vande Mataram amid abuses hurled at him in the background. The video was uploaded by #kashmir #students #India on YouTube. Newsx.com has not verified the video.

Khan, a shawl seller from Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam district, was attacked by the irate mob in the aftermath of the Pulwama terrorist attack, in which more than 40 CRPF jawans lost their lives in Kashmir on February 14, 2019. Despite being staying in the state for the past 10 years and being a familiar face in the locality, Khan became an easy target for the attackers and he was beaten black and blue.

The Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress government has identified the culprits and would act against them, according to a tweet by National Conference President Omar Abdullah.

NC leader & former J&K CM Omar Abdullah: Ek sochi samjhi sazish ke tehet, ek poore kaum ko badnam karne ki koshish ki ja rahi hai. Kashmiriyon ko nishana banaya ja raha hai. Hamare jo bachche bachiyan bahar ke university mein taleem hasil karne gaye, unhe nishana banaya gaya. pic.twitter.com/aztIOpaZFm — ANI (@ANI) February 21, 2019

Having seen the video doing the rounds on social media of a young Kashmiri man being beaten up in Kolkata I’ve been in touch with @derekobrienmp & @MamataOfficial regarding the matter. The culprits have been identified & strongest possible action has been assured. — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) February 20, 2019

The plight of the Kashmiris doesn’t end here. Hundreds of Kashmiri students studying outside the state are returning home fearing for their safety. Several Kashmiri students who were putting up at rented accommodations in Uttarakhand, Haryana and other places in North India have returned home amid growing public anger against them. A group of students in Dehradun were also asked by their landlords to vacate accommodations fearing an attack on their properties after the terrorist attack, reports said.

The Narendra Modi government is yet to come up with a firm statement telling people not to attack ordinary Kashmiris in their apparent anger after the Pulwama attack. Abdullah has also tweeted tagging the prime minister on the same.

The irony of the situation is depressing. We want Kashmir to be part of India, but we do not want Kashmiris to be part of Indians. — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) February 21, 2019

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More