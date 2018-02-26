The youth had left his hostel facility at the Institute on February 9 and had been untraceable since then. The investigating police had launched search operations to locate the missing Kashmiri youth. The student hailing from Jammu and Kashmir has been identified as Suhail Aijaz. The father said that the hostel authorities had first informed about his missing son. He further said that he last spoke to his son on February 7.

A Kashmiri youth perusing MBBS from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, has reportedly been missing for over 17 days. The student hailing from Jammu and Kashmir has been identified as Suhail Aijaz, a resident of Kupwara district in the northern state. The missing Kashmiri youth had joined the institute back in 2016. As per reports, the youth had left his hostel facility at the institute on February 9 and had been untraceable since then. The investigating police had launched search operations to locate the missing Kashmiri youth.

As per primary investigation, it was found that the Kashmiri youth had told the hostel authorities that he is going to attend a wedding with his friends in Chandigarh. He further stated that he would be back on February 17. After the Kashmiri student failed to return on institute on the told date, the authorities filed a missing complaint with the police. While going through his room, the authorities also found a note. The police officials are questioning the students and friends in order to trace the missing student.

Talking to PTI, the investigating official said that the last known location of the youth is said to be somewhere in Howrah in West Bengal. He said, “We are in contact with the Howrah police and the CID West Bengal. The particulars of the student have also been shared with them”. Soon after the reports of the missing Kashmiri youth flourished, the father of Suhail Aijaz reached his hostel and met the concerned authorities and further sought their help in the matter. He further said that he last spoke to his son on February 7. Commenting on the matter, the father also said that the hostel authorities had first informed about his missing son.

