General Bipin Rawat added that all the number terrorists which are killed in day-to-day operations by the army do not matter with “fresh recruitments happening.” Rawat said that he concerned for the Kashmiri youths which are being misled. Rawat added that the people need to understand that the forces haven’t been “brutal”.

Issuing a dictum to the Kashmiri youth, Chief of Army Staff General Bipin Rawat said that picking up guns and pelting stones won’t help them in getting Azadi. Emphasising that they cannot fight the Indian Army, Bipin Rawat stated that they are being misled in the name of Azadi. Asking the youth to not go get carried away, he said that “Azadi isn’t possible.” Commenting on a series of encounters that were carried by the forces in the region, Rawat stated that that the killing of several cross-border terrorists do not hold much importance as fresh recruitments are underway.

Talking to Indian Express, Bipin Rawat said, “I want to tell Kashmiri youth that Azadi isn’t possible. It won’t happen. Don’t get carried away unnecessarily. Why are you picking up weapons? We will always fight those who seek Azadi, those who want to secede. (Azadi) is not going to happen, never.” Commenting on the reports of Kashmiri youth joining terror organisation, Rawat said, “The number of killed terrorists do not matter to me because I know this cycle will continue. There are fresh recruitments happening. I only want to stress that all this is futile, nothing is going to be achieved by them. You can’t fight the Army.”

Reacting to the continuous criticism from the opposition over the number of operations carried by the army, Bipin Rawat said that the army does not enjoy the killings but if they want to fight, the forces will retaliate with full force. He said, “Kashmiris have to understand that the SFs (security forces) haven’t been so brutal — look at Syria and Pakistan.”

Taking cognizance of the anger, Rawat said that pelting stones and picking up guns won’t solve any issue. Rawat also claimed that in order to restore the peace in the valley, they have to break the cycle. He added, “I don’t understand why people are coming out in huge numbers to disrupt our operations. Who is inciting them? If they want that the militants aren’t killed, they should go and tell them to come out without their weapons so that nobody is killed.”

