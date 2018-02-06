Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti while speaking on the issue of Kashmiri youth joining militancy in the state in the state assembly accepted the fact that there was an increase in the number of Kashmiri youth taking choosing the path of terror in the state. She also mentioned that the government was working and making efforts to make ensure that that joined militancy in the state should return to their home.

Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti while addressing the state assembly session on Tuesday acknowledged that there was a rise in the number of Kashmiri youth joining the militancy in the valley. In a written reply in the J&K Assembly, Mehbooba Mufti said that the number of local Kashmiri youngsters joining terrorism is steadily going up. Presenting a figure, Mehbooba Mufti said that around 126 Kashmiri men joined terror groups in 2017. The J&K chief minister also mentioned that Kashmiri youth who joined militancy in 2016 was 88 while in 2015, the number was 66.

Further speaking on this utmost important issue prevailing in the valley which is also at the same time is a challenge for security forces in the state, chief minister Mehbooba Mufti said that they wanted to break this mechanism of the Kashmiri youth joining militancy in the state and that the government was very serious to ensure that who had gone on the wrong path by joining militancy should return home. Earlier, a couple of days before, chief minister Mehbooba Mufti had praised armed forces in the state and also shared her views on retaining the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) in the valley.

Lauding and praising armed forces in the valley on Friday, Mehbooba Mufti expressed her view that it was not right to revoke Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) from J&K. The J&K Chief Minister even mentioned that it was one of the most disciplined forces in the world. Further speaking, Mehbooba Mufti said that according to her if there was any solution to the J&K problem, then it was the vision of Mufti Mohammad Saeed that you open all the doors, let people come and go because we say the Kashmir which is Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) is also the part of our own estate.