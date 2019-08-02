Kashmir valley is under panic after the advisory issued by the state government which asked the Amarnath Yatris and all tourists to reduce the number of days of their stay due to security reasons. The advisory by the state government came as a shock and surprise for Kashmiris.

Panic has gripped the Kashmir Valley after the state government issued an advisory, asking Amarnath Yatris and tourists to curtail their stay in the Valley, citing the prevailing security situation as the reason. The advisory came as a shock and surprise for Kashmiris, leading to speculations of abrogation of Article 35 A of the Constitution. In every home, family members discussed the rumours rife on the street.

After Yatris were urged to leave “immediately”, thousands of people started rushing to petrol pumps to get their vehicles filled and ATMs to keep cash in hand. Everyone is confused, saying something big is going to happen. Chaotic scenes were visible at petrol stations and outside ATM booths.

In central Kashmir’s Budgam district, people made serpentine queues to wait for their turn. They were carrying big cans to store petrol or diesel for the coming days. Local residents said some filling stations were shut and ATMs were running out of cash.

“Troops have been deployed. Yatris have been asked to leave Kashmir. It is a clear indication that something is cooking,” said a resident of Budgam. “They are not allowing us to stay calm and remain free-minded. They shock us with such advisories.”

A youth, who was waiting for his turn at a petrol pump for an hour, said this seems to be a proposal to disturb Kashmiris. Some believe these are tactics to pressure the whole population. “Government will not abrogate Article 35A,” said Abdul Gani, an elderly person.

Besides Articles 35A and 370 which the BJP wants to repeal, rumours are rife that the Centre wants to confer Jammu statehood and grant Union Territory status to Kashmir and Ladakh. A message is being circulated on different social networking sites, saying the move will bypass Articles 370 and 35 A of the Constitution.

Meanwhile, the National Conference has termed the government advisory “unprecedented”. In a tweet, its chief spokesperson and three-time legislator Aga Ruhullah Mehdi warned the Central government to not “burn the bridges”, which can never be rebuilt, referring to Article 370 and Article 35 A. He said, “No sane person on this side of the bridge will stand for any connection in absence of the pillars (370 & 35A) which is the base for any connectivity (sic).”

There is a lot people are asking but wrt this pic all I can say is that we have fuel stocks available in town for at least one month.

Shah Faesal, president, Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Movement, slammed the government for issuing an advisory. He asked if the government is considering the same advisory for the local populace, adding that should Kashmiris also migrate to other places or is it that their lives do not matter.

