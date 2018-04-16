Supreme Court will be hearing a plea filed by the victim’s father over the transfer of case at around 2 PM today. The father of the victim has also sought security from the court and wants the case to transferred from Jammu and Kashmir. After keeping the minor girl in captivity for days, the accused had killed her by crushing and disposed her body near the temple.

Supreme Court will be hearing a plea filed by the victim’s father over the transfer of case at around 2 PM today

The hearing in murder and rape case of an 8-year-old girl from Kathua started today, on April 16, at the Jammu and Kashmir Sessions court. As per reports, Supreme Court will be hearing a plea filed by the victim’s father over the transfer of case at around 2 PM today. The PIL filed by the victim’s lawyer, seeks the transfer of case outside the J&K to Delhi. The police have booked eight accused in the matter and a juvenile who allegedly held the victim hostage in January. As per the chargesheet filed in the case by the police, the minor girl was kept in a temple for almost a week. The accused kept sedating the girl for days and took turns to sexually assault her. After holding the girl in captivity for days, the accused killed her by crushing her head with a rock and disposing off her body near the temple.

In order to calm the growing criticism for the government, the Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti has not only forwarded the resignation of two BJP leaders the Governor but has also ordered the formation of a SIT and has appointed two Sikh special public prosecutors. Reports suggest that the hearing in the matter are expected to run their natural course after the Supreme Court had sought explanations from the Bar Council of India, Jammu and Kashmir Bar Council, Jammu High Court Bar Association and Kathua District Bar Association over the lawyers causing obstruction in the case.

Here are the Live updates on Kathua rape case:

11:22 AM – Daughter of one of the accused in Kathua case has alleged conspiracy and demanded CBI probe into the matter.

#WATCH: Daughter of accused Sanji Ram alleges conspiracy in the #KathuaCase, demands CBI probe pic.twitter.com/BZd0LdPjgn — ANI (@ANI) April 16, 2018

11:12 AM – The court has directed that the chargesheet copies should be provided to all accused. The accused are set to be ready for narco tests as well. Talking to media, Ankur Sharma, said, “Next date of hearing is April 28.”

Court directed that chargesheet copies should be provided to all accused, we are ready for narco tests. Next date of hearing is April 28: Ankur Sharma, Counsel for accused. #KathuaCase pic.twitter.com/71bLDJS1St — ANI (@ANI) April 16, 2018

11:02 AM – Commenting on the charges, one of the accused said that everything will be clear after Narco test.

Everything will be clear after Narco test: One of the accused in #Kathua case after hearing at District Court #JammuAndKashmir pic.twitter.com/r8L0tvEsu0 — ANI (@ANI) April 16, 2018

10:54 AM – The father of the 8-year-old victim reaches the Supreme Court. He has filed a plea seeking security and transfer of the case outside Jammu and Kashmir. The court has agreed to hear the plea at 2 PM today.

#Kathua case victim's father approaches the Supreme Court seeking safety, security & transfer of the case outside #JammuAndKashmir; court to hear the matter at 2 pm — ANI (@ANI) April 16, 2018

10:48 AM – Accused being brought to District Court by the security officials.

10:10 AM – Counsel for accused, Raj Tilak, Aseem Sahni, said that full chargesheet copy has not been provided. He added, “we are depending on information from social media.We are handicapped.”

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App