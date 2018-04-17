Madhya Pradesh BJP chief Nandkumar Singh Chauhan resigned from his party post after reiterating his desire to leave the position in order to focus on his Khandwa Lok Sabha seat for the state assembly elections later this year. However, the speculation is rife that several leaders in BJP's MP unit wanted Nandkumar out of the party as they doubted his ability.

In a bid to reshuffle the state leadership ahead of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections, BJP on Tuesday accepted the resignation of state unit president Nandkumar Singh Chauhan. Chauhan resigned from his party post couple of hours after making his desire of leaving the post public. Interestingly, his “desire” to leave the party position came after he came under fire for linking the Kathua rape case to Pakistan.

Before the report of Nandkumar’s resignation came to surface, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan held a press conference earlier in the day and told reporters, “The state BJP unit president (Nandkumar) told me over phone last night that he wanted to be relieved of the charge he has been holding because he wanted to concentrate on his Khandwa Lok Sabha seat.”

The speculation is rife that several leaders in BJP’s MP unit wanted Nandkumar out of the party as they doubted his ability. As per sources, there was dissent among a group of leaders who were questioning whether he can provide the strong leadership in the upcoming state Assembly elections, which are to be held in November, 2018.

Nandkumar Singh Chauhan recently came in the crosshairs of the public when he suggested a possible hand of Pakistan in Kathua rape case. “If ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans are raised in Kashmir after the rape of a child who is a daughter of Hindustan, then it must be Pakistani agents who have come here and done so in order to create differences among us.”

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App