Jammu and Kashmir has been put on high alert after the intelligence Agencies notified the security forces about the infiltration bid by some terrorists across the International Borders in Kathua districts. The following infiltration took place in early hours of Monday. The alert was sounded soon after the Indian Army in the region were informed by agencies regarding the infiltration. As per sources, at least five terrorists have crossed the borders and entered into the Kathua district in the Jammu region.

The reports added that the group of five terrorists infiltrated the Indian borders and sneaked into the district through Londi nullah passing through Bobbiyan area. After the reports surfaced, Army along with J&K police launched search operations in the area. The security forces have also blocked exists and conducting searches. The following reports surface after there were several instances of terrorists crossing the borders into Kathua and attacking police and defence installations in the past.

The area is said to be under a known route of infiltration taken by the terrorists. A report by News18 suggests that the forces are also conducting searches using helicopters in the area. Apart from Kathua the other area under the check is Hari Nagar’s Bobian village in Kathua district. It was also reported that heavy forces have been deployed in the area to keep a check and also to ensure a peaceful environment. As per reports, on the intervening night of May 13 and 14 at about 0015 hours, BSF troops noticed a suspicious movement of four to five suspected persons with combat uniform and with pithu bag in between BOP Bobiya and Londi of Hiranagar tehsil. Suspecting an infiltration the forces were put on high alert in the area to nab the infiltrators.

