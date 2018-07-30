Jammu and Kashmir Police's Crime Branch filed a supplementary charge sheet in the gangrape and murder case of an 8-year-old girl in the Kathua region of Jammu and Kashmir before a court in Pathankot on Monday, July 30, which confirmed the effect of sedative on the victim.

After the Jammu and Kashmir Police’s Crime Branch filed a supplementary chargesheet in the Kathua gangrape and murder case on Monday, July 30. a report according to news agency PTI said that the chargesheet contains media reports which confirmed the effect of sedative on the victim.

In a gruesome case, an 8-year-old tribal girl from Bakerwal community was gang-raped and murdered in the Kathua region of Jammu and Kashmir and her body reportedly kept inside a Hindu temple.

Besides the inclusion of the effect of sedatives on the victim, the chargesheet also confirmed the location of Vishal, son of Sanji Ram, alleged to be the mastermind behind the kidnapping and murder in January this year.

The police had earlier arrested Sanji Ram, his son Vishal and his juvenile nephew, 2 special police officers Deepak Khajuria and Surender Verma and friend Parvesh Kumar and had named all of them in the chargeshheet which was filed in April this year.

Enraged over the gruesome murder of the 8-year-old girl, protests were held in many parts of the country, including Chandigarh, Delhi, Mumbai, Delhi.

Even UK based Indian students and retired bureaucrats had written to Prime Minister condemning the handling of Kathua rape case by the ruling dispensation and also demanded justice for the rape victim.

