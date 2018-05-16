The Hindu Ekta Manch has appealed to the public for donations to engage counsels on behalf of the accused to demand a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into the alleged rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua region. The message posted by the outfit on social media says, “We have to mobilise enough resources so that the best legal team is mobilised to successfully plead the case before the Supreme Court."

The Hindu Ekta Manch has appealed to the public for donations to engage counsels on behalf of the accused to demand a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into the alleged rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua region. According to the organisation’s president Vijay Sharma, the appeal hasn’t evoked much response so far and the organisation was considering contacting friends and well-wishers to raise fund.

The message posted by the outfit on social media says, “We have to mobilise enough resources so that the best legal team is mobilised to successfully plead the case before the Supreme Court. We appeal to everybody to come forward and donate generously so that a corpus of fund is created to meet the legal expenses.’’

“All of us have realised that CBI enquiry has become a critical requirement in case real culprits have to be nailed and innocents falsely implicated in the case are freed,’’ it added.

On Tuesday, senior BJP leader and former minister Lal Singh conducted a candlelight march to demand a CBI inquiry. Earlier, a video was released by the state BJP unit questioning the police investigation. The BJP, which is a coalition partner of Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti’s People Democratic Party, has taken a different line on the controversial issue.

On May 7, the Supreme Court had transferred the trial to Punjab’s Pathankot. The Top court, however, had ruled out an inquiry by the Central Bureau of Investigation, based on the probe by the state police.

THE CASE

The girl was found dead on January 17, a week after she went missing. The accused allegedly lured her to a secluded place on the pretext of helping her find her missing horses, and then took her to a temple. The Crime Branch’s charge sheet said she had been held captive at the temple, drugged, raped repeatedly and then strangled.

