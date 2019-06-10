Kathua rape-murder case: Kathua rape and murder case verdict will be delivered today by the Pathankot special court. On June 3, the in-camera trial had ended when district and sessions judge Tejwinder Singh announced that the verdict would be delivered on June 10, 2019.

The rape and brutal murder of an eight-year-old nomadic girl in Kathua in Jammu and Kashmir shook the nation on January 10, 2018. The case had witnessed widespread protests across the country. On April 9, a 15-page chargesheet was filed by the Jammu and Kashmir Police Crime Branch. Reports said the minor girl was kidnapped on January 10, 2018, and allegedly killed by one of her abductors Jagdish Raj. According to the chargesheet, the eight-year-old girl was allegedly raped in captivity in a small village temple in Kathua district for four days after being sedated. Later, she was bludgeoned to death. The prosecution team in the case comprised J.K. Chopra, S.S. Basra and Harminder Singh.

Eight people, including the ones who had helped the accused in omitting the proof were booked and held under Sections 302 (murder), 376-D (gang-rape), 201 and 120 B (criminal conspiracy), of the IPC. Charges of rape and murder were filed by the district and sessions judge against seven out of the eight accused. The eight accused named in the case are Sanji Ram, Deepak Khajuria, Surinder Kumar, Parvesh Kumar, Vishal Jangotra, Tilak Raj, Anand Dutta and a juvenile.

The trial against the juvenile is yet to begin as his petition on determining his age is to be heard by the Jammu and Kashmir High Court. All the accused, barring the juvenile, had to come every day from Kathua to Pathankot and later was shifted to Gurdaspur central jail due to security reasons.

