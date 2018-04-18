In what to be perceived as a new low in the Kathua rape case, the defence lawyer, representing 5 out of the 8 accused has come out and directly questioned the ability of an investigating officer, just because she is a woman. The lawyer said that the probe was being taken out by a new officer who is a lady. “How intelligent can she be”, he questioned.

As hearings in the Kathua rape case are underway, several revelations seem to be taking place on daily basis. Recently, the defence counsel, representing five of the eight accused in the case, has not only raised questions on the probe conducted by the Jammu and Kashmir police but also questioned the capability of the senior investigating lady officer stating that it was beyond her “intelligence.” As per reports, the defence counsel, Ankur Sharma said that the case was investigated by a woman who is also a new officer. He added, “She was misguided by someone.”

Talking to News18, Ankur Sharma said that the police officers involved in the investigation and also the bureaucrats are nothing but the ‘puppets’. The following claims by the lawyer come in after the officer, Shwetambri Sharma, talked about the hurdles and problems she faced while investigating the brutal murder and rape of an 8-year-old Bakerwal girl. Reports suggest that the Kathua rape case took place in January and the chargesheet was filed by the police some three months later. Reacting to the reports of lady officer being threatened, the lawyer asked, “If she had faced so many hurdles why didn’t she inform her superiors about it?”

On April 17, talking to the leading daily, Ankur Sharma said, “What is Shwetambri Sharma, a girl. How intelligent can she be?” He also questioned her ability of judgement by stating that she has been influenced by other people. The lawyer said that she is anew officer and that to a woman, some people misguided her by showing her a few circumstantial pieces of evidence and made her “believe that the crime has been committed in this fashion.” He also questioned the investigation by the Crime Branch by stating that the authorities had tortured witnesses to get desired statements. Talking to News18, the lawyer said, “All witnesses examined by the Crime Branch have stated that they were tortured by the police and were always told what to say and what not to say. Around 40 to 50 people have said that they have been tortured by the crime branch to give favourable statements.”

