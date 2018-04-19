Shwetambari Sharma, woman police officer part of Special Investigation Team (SIT) investigating the Kathua rape case on Thursday said I don't need to comment on the sexist remark of Ankur Sharma, the defence lawyer. The woman DSP said the nation will comment for me. She added that I felt disturbed earlier, but now I am fine. Sharma added that SIT is finding difficulties to investigate the case.

Hitting back at the defence lawyer Ankur Sharma in Kathua rape case, who questioned the woman police officer agility to investigate the case, Deputy Superintendent of Police Shwetambari Sharma on Thursday said, “I don’t need to comment on such sexist remark, the whole is there to comment on it. The defence lawyer said, “she is a girl, how intelligent she can be?” Talking about the lawyer’s controversial remark to media, she said that when you are targeted and your intelligence is questioned just because you are a woman.

The woman police officer is a part of the Special Investigation Team (SIT), investigating the Kathua rape case. Talking about how he felt after the remark, he said previously he was disturbed but he is fine now. Speaking on the probe in the case, DSP Sharma said the team is facing difficulties in collecting evidence because a pro-Hindu group and lawyers are defending the men accused in the case. She added that its hard to record statements as the agitation was going on. Confident about the judicial system of the country, she is our judiciary is capable enough to bring justice, don’t doubt it.

Two FIRs have been filed in the Kathua rape case, one against accused men involved in the rape, other against the lawyers blocking the police officials from filing the charge sheet in the case. In the Kathua case, an 8-year-old girl was allegedly drugged and gang-raped continuously for a week in the Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Bar Association on April 9 had displayed protest against the crime branch officials and alleged that false charges have been slammed on the people who were arrested in relation to this case. Following the horrific incident, Two Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ministers, who shielded the accused men involved in the case, in Jammu and Kashmir.

