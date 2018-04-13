In the wake of Infamous Kathua gangrape of and murder of an 8-year-old Asifa, Jammu, and Kashmir Tourism Minister Tassaduq Mufti made a strong statement saying PDP-BJP alliance ended up being partners in a crime (for which) an entire generation of Kashmiris might have to pay with their blood.

In the wake of the infamous Unnao rape case, BJP’s alliance partner, People’s Democratic Party leader and Jaamu and Kashmir’s Tourism Minister Tassaduq Mufti condemned the duo by saying “ended up being partners in a crime (for which) an entire generation of Kashmiris might have to pay with their blood”. He said that the comments were not his personal view but the overall sentiment with the PDP. The statement comes in the backdrop of a gory gang-rape and murder of an 8-year-old Asifa in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua.

He also said that despite being in a ruling alliance, we are in control, however we are not trusted. Stressing on the unhappy alliance, stating that we are supposed to be partners in restoring this place, but due to non-fulfilling of commitments, “we have ended up being partners in a crime that an entire generation of Kashmiris might have to pay with their blood.” Besides the horrendous gangrape, the valley has witnessed immense violence in the past weeks. As many as 17 civilians have been killed by security force firing, leaving hundreds injured, 47 militants, along with 26 among them locals and 20 security personnel killed in encounters this year.

Seapking to the Indian Express on the horrific rape of Kathua based child he said, “The brutal murder-rape of a tribal child and the subsequent communal politics over it has pushed the state to a new low and brought shame to all of us”. Recalling his late father Mufti Mohammad Sayeed decision to join the BJP, he added that in 2015 when the Agenda of Alliance was drafted in order to bring together two ideologically district parties, he was less cynical about forging an alliance, believing that history might startle us, but, 3 years on, we find ourselves in “despair and abandonment.”

