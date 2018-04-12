In another development to the Kathua rape case, the Crime Branch officials in their chargesheet have mentioned that out of the all the accused, a man has from Meerut city in Uttar Pradesh had also come to satisfy his lust. The Kathua case relates to the rape and murder incident of an 8-year-old nomad girl who was repeatedly sexually harassed inside a village temple in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K).

In another development to the Kathua rape case, the Crime Branch officials in their chargesheet have mentioned that out of the all the accused, a man has from Meerut city in Uttar Pradesh had also come to satisfy his lust. The Kathua case relates to the rape and murder incident of an 8-year-old nomad girl who was repeatedly sexually harassed inside a village temple in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K). In the chargesheet filed by the Crime Branch officials, it said that apart from six other accused, a Meerut man is also involved in this crime incident. The police report mentioned this in the court.

According to reports, the victim was held captive for almost a week in January. The Police chargesheet also reveals that the rape victim was hit with a large stone by the rapists to ensure that she was dead. The 15-page chargesheet mentions that the crime was intended to create a fear among nomadic tribe to force them to leave the region.

Reports also indicate that the caretaker of the temple where this brutal crime had taken place is listed as the main conspirator. According to the chargesheet, Special Police Officer Deepak Khajuria told the accused that he wanted to rape the girl before the culprits were going to kill her. The horror continued and the girl was once again gang-raped before she was murdered. “The juvenile (Sanji Ram’s nephew) hit the girl twice with a stone on her head and later dumped her body in the forest after their plan to throw the body in a canal could not materialize due to the failure to arrange a vehicle,” the police chargesheet further mentioned.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) police on Tuesday had filed an FIR against lawyers who protested a day before against the crime branch officials for filing the chargesheet into the rape and murder of a nomad woman. The Bar Association on April 9 had displayed protest against the crime branch officials and alleged that false charges have been slammed on the people who were arrested in relation to this case. On Monday, the J&K Crime Branch has filed the chargesheet against 8 people. Out of those who have been arrested, two were special police officers with one of them being a sub-inspector, who was also accused to allegedly tampering with the evidence during the investigation.

