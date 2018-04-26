In the latest development of Kathua rape case, both the accused Sanji Ram and Vishal Jangotra has filed an application in Supreme Court against the plea of the victim’s father seeking transfer of the case. The application will be heard tomorrow in Supreme Court. Both of the accused have claimed that they are innocent.

Sanji Ram and Vishal Jangotra, the 2 main accused in the sensational Kathua gang rape incident on Wednesday have decided to move to Supreme Court against the plea of the victim’s father seeking transfer of trail of the case outside the state, preferably Chandigarh. Both of the accused were charged by the crime branch of Jammu and Kashmir police in the case. Both of the accused have claimed that they are innocent and will move to Supreme Court.

“The trial had already commenced and there is no apprehension on behalf of the complainant for any threat or coercion of prosecution witnesses,” the accused said, claiming they are innocent.

The accused said that they were compelled to file the interlocutory application and falsely implicated and arrayed as accused persons in the case. “It is humbly stated that the applicants are necessary and proper parties as their rights and interest are bound to be affected by the outcome of the writ petition,” said accused. Sanji Ram and Vishal Jangotra stated in their application that Article 21 of the Constitution guarantees fair investigation as well as the trail to the accused and it is absolutely necessary for the prevention of the fundamental rights.

The plea reads, “Therefore, investigation must be fair, transparent and judicious as it is the minimum requirement of rule of law. The investigating agency cannot be permitted to conduct an investigation in a tainted and biased manner.” With regard to the transfer of the case, it said the convenience of the complainant cannot be the sole consideration for transferring a criminal case out of state.

Earlier, in a bid to counter a viral video that claims that the 8-year-old girl in Kathua was not raped, the Jammu and Kashmir police have released a statement claiming that the minor girl was raped before she was strangulated to death in January. Terming the video a fake one, the police further added that these videos were “far away from the truth.” The following statements were released after a video questioning the police chargesheet went viral on social media. The investigating police have named eight people in the rape and murder of the Kathua girl. Citing medical reports, the investigating police also confirmed that the accused had sedated the girl, raped her and subsequently killed her.

