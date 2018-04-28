In a fresh turn of events, the Supreme Court today accepted the petition of Kathua rape victim’s father to transfer the case from Jammu and Kashmir to Chandigarh. The court also directed the CBI to take over the case from the local police. Moreover, there has been a big disclosure in the case after police revealed that Sanji Ram killed the victim to save his son who first raped the 8-year-old minor and to scare away the nomads from his village.

In a bid to ensure speedy justice and discourage delaying tactics adopted by the accused in procuring a lengthy stay on trial, the Supreme Court has accepted the father of the minor victim’s plea seeking to transfer the pending case in Jammu and Kashmir to Chandigarh. The judicature also agreed to transfer the probe to the Central Investigation Bureau (CBI). While stating out the directives, the Supreme Court also questioned the lower court for passing judgments when the case was already transferred to them. According to a report, the bench comprised of CJI Dipak Misra, newly elected Justice Indu Malhotra and Justice DY Chandrachud. The judicature have stayed the matter for next hearing till May 7. The hearing on April 27 saw heated exchanges between senior advocate Indira Jaisingh, who appeared for the victim’s father, and advocate Harvinder Chaudhary representing the accused.

Notably, the police, investigating the rape and murder of an 8-year-old girl in Kathua, has revealed some more chilling details. According to a report, Sanji Ram, the alleged mastermind had two motives for committing the crime. First, he wanted to save his son Vishal, who was one of those who had kidnapped and raped the minor girl and second, he wanted to scare away the nomads from the village of Bakarwal. Notably, the victim family belongs to the nomadic Bakerwal community of J&K.

According to the charge sheet, it was the accused who decided that the victim should be murdered so that their motive for driving away the nomadic community from that area could be achieved. But the things didn’t work out according to their plan. Moreover, the accused also said that they wanted to throw the 8-year-old girl in Hiranagar canal but due to lack of arrangement, she was brought back to the temple. The body of the victim was discovered by the police on January 17, nearly a week after she went missing in a forest area of the region.

Moreover, the J&K Police’s Crime Branch, citing medical experts, had confirmed that the minor victim was sedated, sexually assaulted and subsequently murdered. This incident had triggered a nationwide outrage and people from all across India hit the streets to protest.

